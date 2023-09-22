(Our Auto Expert) — It’s no secret that Americans are in love with pickup trucks.

Just last year, light trucks were named the most popular light-passenger vehicle in the U.S. This year, truck sales are up nearly 15% compared to the same time last year, and there’s a good reason why.

Americans love the flexibility, safety, and technology pickup trucks can offer. Today, we’re covering the top five best-selling trucks Americans are buying in 2023. And spoiler alert: one of them isn’t a full-size pickup!

With so many new advancements in technology, trucks certainly remain popular amongst Americans. The race for the best pickup truck runs decades strong, and the top five brands dominating the market in order are Ford, Chevrolet, RAM, GMC, and Toyota.

Ford’s venerable F-series truck remains the king of the hill as the market’s best-selling truck for its 46th consecutive year. We’ve had the opportunity to own and drive several different generations of the F-150 Raptor, and each one gets better and better. Raptor’s highly capable off-road performance is one of the reasons the F-150 as a whole is selling so successfully.

Currently behind Ford’s F-150 is Chevrolet’s Silverado. We recently had the chance to test drive the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, and we were blown away by just how much added performance the ZR2 Bison features. Our F-150 Raptor gives us a pretty good baseline of what off-road performance should entail, but nevertheless we were highly impressed with the ZR2 Bison’s capabilities both on- and off-road.

RAM remains the third best-selling truck in America thanks to its workhorse pickup truck, the RAM 1500. When outfitted with the brand’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8, the 2024 RAM 1500 can comfortably tow up to 12,750 pounds with ease—more than enough towing capacity to tow a trailer for a weekend out in nature with the family.

GMC has made its name in fourth with the Sierra 1500. Like the other trucks on this list, Sierra is also offered in a ready-to-roam off-road trim as well called the AT4X. The Sierra 1500 AT4X prides itself on being a luxury off-road truck, and it shows. The interior offers a step above, thanks to premium materials throughout.

Toyota recently debuted the next generation of Tacoma, one of the brand’s most popular pickup trucks. Tacoma resides as number five on the list of best-selling trucks in America, and for good reason. Over the years, it has proven itself as one of the most capable midsize trucks on the market in terms of performance and reliability.