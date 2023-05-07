(Motor Authority) — Acura revived the Integra nameplate for 2023, creating what’s essentially a plusher version of the Honda Civic hatchback.

That corporate connection is a good thing as just like the Civic hatchback with its wild Type R variant, the Integra has its own performance option in the form of the 2024 Integra Type S.

The Integra Type S is due at dealerships in June and Acura on Thursday confirmed a starting price of $51,995, including a $1,195.

The automaker also said keen buyers looking to snag an early example will be able to reserve one of the first 200 build slots starting May 11, via its website.

The related Civic Type R starts at $43,990, including destination, which is a big gap. However, the Integra Type S comes fully loaded, and boasts a few extra horsepower. The Acura generates 320 hp versus the Honda’s 315 hp, from a common 2.0-liter turbo-4. Additional common traits between the two cars include a 6-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential, and a trio of exhaust tips.

Standard equipment in the Integra Type S includes heated front seats, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for mobile phones, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system (the Honda has a Bose system).

The Integra Type S also features chassis tweaks including 3.5-inch wider front and 1.9-inch wider rear tracks, a thicker front stabilizer bar, adaptive dampers, and a dual-axis front suspension that Acura claims helps to cancel out torque steer. Lightweight 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, housing Brembo brakes (front only), are also included.