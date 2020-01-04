WGNO TV – channel 26, is an ABC affiliated TV station, licensed to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The station is part of CW affiliate WNOL-TV (channel 38). The two stations share studios at The Galleria on Galleria Drive in Metairie; WGNO’s transmitter is located on East Josephine Street in Chalmette.

On cable, the station is available on Cox Communications and AT&T U-verse channel 11.