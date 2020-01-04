Breaking News
About Us

WGNO TV – channel 26, is an ABC affiliated TV station, licensed to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

The station is part of CW affiliate WNOL-TV (channel 38). The two stations share studios at The Galleria on Galleria Drive in Metairie; WGNO’s transmitter is located on East Josephine Street in Chalmette.

On cable, the station is available on Cox Communications and AT&T U-verse channel 11.

Contact WGNO

Station Address
WGNO & WNOL
1 Galleria Blvd, Ste 850
Metairie, LA 70001

Phone Numbers
Main: (504) 525-3838
News: (504) 619-6363

Fax Numbers
Administrative: (504) 569-0952
Programming / Accounts Receivable: (504) 569-0908
Sales / Traffic: (504) 569-0951
News: (504) 619-6332

Common E-mail Addresses:

WGNO News (use this address for news & press releases)
news@wgno.com

Good Morning New Orleans
goodmorningno@wgno.com

News with a Twist
newswithatwist@wgno.com

WGNO Programming & Administration (contact our news department if sending news & press releases)
wgno-tv@nexstar.tv

WNOL Programming & Administration
wnol-tv@nexstar.tv

For commercial, paid licensing of WGNO or WNOL news stories and archive (note: not for viewer requests)
license@tribunemedia.com

More Contact Info