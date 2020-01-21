× NOPD: Man shot to death on Treasure Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Treasure Street.

Investigators say that officers responded to a shooting call at that location around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.