Coco Gauff trains in New Orleans. Coco beats Venus Williams AGAIN! First round at Australian Open

NEW ORLEANS - Coco beats Venus.

Again.

That's Coco Gauff defeating Venus Williams at at the Australian Open, 2020.

Her victory came after the 15-year-old tennis phenom Coco Gauff spends her holidays, it just so happens to be right here in New Orleans.

Coco's got family here.

So, this year, she's right here.

And that's why WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood managed to bump into the superstar.

Coco Gauff has been on the tennis court at Tulane University.

Her coach is not giving her much of a holiday break.

Coco's coach is Coco's dad Corey.

He's from New Orleans.

He's the man who gives his daughter the kind of advice it takes to be a tennis superstar and one of THE best in the world.

She's been playing since she was six. Inspired to play the sport by Serena and Venus Williams.

And when Coco beat Venus Williams in Wimbledon in the summer of 2019, the world was watching.

She's just fifteen.

She says she wants to be the greatest of all time.

Looks like Coco Gauff's got plenty of time to make that happen.

