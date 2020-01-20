Vegan restaurant “Seed” reopening with a revamped menu & look

Posted 4:13 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 04:17PM, January 20, 2020

NEW ORLEANS– The popular vegan restaurant “Seed” in the Lower Garden District is set to reopen with a revamped menu and a new look.

The restaurant closed last summer, and will reopen in the beginning of 2020.

The restaurant will still be plant-based, with a variety of vegan dishes that are packed with flavor for everyone, but not only vegans to enjoy!

They remodeled the dining room and bar area as well to provide customers a comfortable and welcoming setting.

Aaron Vogel, Chris Audler, and Stephen Cali are the partners behind District Donuts Sliders & Brew bought “Seed.”

For more information about “Seed,” click HERE.  

“Seed” is located at 1330 Prytania Street and they will begin regular hours on Saturday, January 25th.

 

 

