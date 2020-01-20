NOPD searching for strolling stealers on State Street Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects who are accused of stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Saturday, January 18, at about 3:45 in the morning. Police say two young people, a male and female, were walking in the 3600 block of State Street Drive when they used a firearm to steal a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Police released a couple surveillance images that were taken from a security camera in the area. They say the stolen truck was later abandoned by the robbers and recovered.

Police did not release details on how the robbers approached their

