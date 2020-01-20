× JPSO investigates weekend murder in Metairie

METAIRIE– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the murder of a man in Metairie over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 11:15 Saturday night in the 3400 block of Kent Avenue.

Investigators say that when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.