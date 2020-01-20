× Four horses euthanized after races at New Orleans Fairgrounds Race Course

NEW ORLEANS – Four horses were euthanized after racing at the New Orleans Fairgrounds Race Course within the last six racing days (ten calendar days).

“J Rob” who won, had celebratory pics taken, and was euthanized on January 9th, “Big Shanty” euthanized on January 11th, “Jim’s Silverbullet” in a spill on the 16th, and “Take Charge Cece” on the 17th according to Equibase records.

The deaths at the New Orleans Fairgrounds come on the heels of the recent deaths of two quarter horses at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City on opening day.

Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action, Marty Irby, provided the following statement:

“American horseracing is addicted to drugs, and it’s time for an intervention. As the casualties continue to rise, the public sentiment continues to shift away from eliminating doping in horseracing to eliminating horseracing itself. Our modern-day society will no longer tolerate the deaths of these iconic American equines for entertainment – this isn’t Ancient Rome, it’s 2020.

“But Louisiana has been a stumbling block for reform, and obstructionists in the industry who’ve failed to support the Horseracing Integrity Act, and continue to thwart reform, should ask themselves if they want to end up like the Ringling Bros. Circus – out of business.”

The Horseracing Integrity Act, led by U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko (D-NY), Andy Barr (R-KY), and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Martha McSally (R-AZ), now with 229 House cosponsors and 25 Senate cosponsors, would take a tangible stride toward protecting American racehorses through the establishment of a national, uniform standard for drugs and medication in horse racing.

It would also grant drug rulemaking, testing, and enforcement oversight to a private, non-profit, self-regulatory independent organization overseen by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) – the governing body that administers the Olympic anti-doping program, at no cost to the taxpayer, but not a single member of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation has cosponsored the measure.

Animal Wellness Action is the leading animal protection group advocating for the bill during the 116th Congress and will continue to urge the Louisiana Congressional Delegation the Fair Grounds, and others to support the Horseracing Integrity Act.