× Cold start to the week

Temperatures are chilly to start the week Monday after a cold front that pushed through Saturday night. Afternoon highs will struggle to get much above 50 through the day. Expect a breeze to continue especially along the south shore which will add the extra chill for you.

Clear skies today continue into tonight and as winds drop off expect temperatures to quickly drop through the overnight time frame. Lows by Tuesday morning will be around 29-30 north of the lakes. It’s going to be a light freeze across these areas. You will want to protect any pets and plants overnight.

Look for low to mid 30s on the south shore.

Temperatures stay chilly through Wednesday ahead of the next storm system.