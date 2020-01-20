Coast Guard medevacs man with gunshot wound near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the Coast Guard medevaced a man with a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 9:55 A.M. of a man who sustained an accidental gunshot wound to his lower back while duck hunting approximately 10 miles northeast of Hopedale.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to medevac the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:38 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition.

