Afternoon delight: Pelicans knock down 21 three pointers, snap Memphis win streak

If the New Orleans Pelicans are to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, one of the teams they will likely have to move past is the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pelicans did just that Monday afternoon, defeating the Grizzlies 126-116 in Memphis in a matinee game to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday.

Jrue Holiday tied his season high with 36 points, including a career high 7 three pointers. Holiday had missed the last five games with an elbow strain.

The Pelicans made 21 three pointers, a franchise record.

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

New Orleans snapped Memphis’ win streak at 7 games.

The Pelicans host the Spurs Wednesday night. Zion Williamson, who has missed the entire regular season after knee surgery, is expected to make his NBA debut.