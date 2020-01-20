× 2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 near Slidell

SLIDELL, LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 that left 2 people dead.

The two people killed have been identified as 77-year-old Grace Barthel of Mandeville and 55-year-old Ronald Destgermain of Mandeville.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night when a Dodge Durango, driven by 35-year-old Nicholas Romain of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 in the left lane and came to a stop with Romain unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

This resulted in a four vehicle rear-end crash involving a Toyota Tacoma, a Honda Accord driven by Barthel, and an Audi A6.

Barthel along with her passenger, Destgermain, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver along with a passenger of the A6 received serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Romain and the driver of the Tacoma were not injured.

Troopers say that Impairment is suspected on the part of Romain.

The driver of the Tacoma provided a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from Romain, Barthel, and the driver of the A6 for scientific analysis.

Seatbelt use remains under investigation.

Romain was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple charges including Vehicular Homicide and Possession of a Controlled Substance.