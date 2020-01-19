NOLA says goodbye to 5th Ward Weebie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Fans, family and fellow entertainers gathered at the Mahalia Jackson Theater today to say goodbye to New Orleans bounce rapper Jerome Cosey or "5th Ward Weebie."

Weebie died earlier this month, after a short illness.

In a quiet moment this weekend, Weebie's mother Janice C. Matthews spoke with WGNO about her son's musical legacy.

Matthews said, "I think his musical legacy is that whatever your talent is or whatever your gift is to use it to your advantage. Don't keep it to yourself, but share it with the world, because somebody needs to hear it. He loved what he did. He was excited when he did it. To be excited with your gift and share it with the world, I think, is awesome."

A traditional jazz funeral followed his service, featuring the Kennedy drumline, The Roots of Music, and a large contingent of brass band musicians. 5th Ward Weebie's burial was private.