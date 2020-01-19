JPSO says 16-yr-old suspect died while in custody

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old suspect died while in custody this afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of two men fighting at a business in the 8800 block of Veterans Boulevard at around 1:30 this afternoon.

At the scene, deputies say they found the victim, a 53-year-old man who had been bitten multiple times.

According to deputies, the person responsible for biting the man was his own son, a 16-year-old. They say that when they tried to take the teenager into custody, he also bit one of the deputies.

In a written statement announcing the suspect’s death, the sheriff’s office says that the teenager had a medical emergency during his arrest and became unconscious.

While the statement does say that the teenager remained violent as deputies tried to arrest him, it does not say what measures those deputies used to take the teenager into custody.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect was transported to an area hospital where he died. The department also says that one of the deputies had to be treated at the hospital for his bite wounds.

The sheriffs office did not release any names of the people involved. But the written statement said that an autopsy on the suspect will be performed sometime on Tuesday.