LSU’s National Championship Parade

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU party continued today when Tigers had their National Championship parade!

The Tiger marching band led thousands of fans to celebration!

"It means so much just to finally have another National Championship. I'm so pumped!" LSU fan, Courtney Hambrick told WGNO.

So was the rest of the crowd! Especially when Coach O threw beads from the float! No wonder he's everyone's favorite!

Joe and the boys cruised through LSU's campus too-- purple and gold squad cherished every minute.

After the parade ended, the celebration continued at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and that's where Tiger fans got to see their favorite team up close and personal.

"This is a great cap to a great season and we couldn't have done it with better guys, better coaching staff and better fans" Joe Burrow told the crowd of over 15,000 people.

"The biggest thing that this team had was want to!" Coach O noted. "When you wanna do something, you can accomplish anything in your life!"

Speaking of accomplishments, the Mayor of Baton Rouge gifted the entire team with a key to the city.

Governor John Bel Edwards gave the team some recognition himself!

"150 years of college football and this is the best ever!"

An emotional Coach O agreed. "I couldn't be more proud to be in the state of Louisiana. Go Tigers!"