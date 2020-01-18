Coast Guard rescues hunter with gunshot wound near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard says it rescued a hunter on Friday morning who had been accidentally shot.

The accident happened at a little before 10:00 Friday morning, January 17, near Lake Borgne and about 10 miles northeast of Hopedale.

The Coast Guard did not release details on the events surrounding the accidental shooting but said that the man was duck hunting and was shot in the lower back.

According to a written statement announcing the rescue, the man was lifted to safety using a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and was listed in stable condition at University Medical Center.

The Coast Guard released some footage of the rescue. It appears as though the hunters were in a marshy area accessible only by boat or aircraft. Some of the footage provided can be viewed in the photo gallery at the top of this page.