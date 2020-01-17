× Winter on the way back

Cold weather will be coming back over the upcoming weekend. Big changes on the way over the next couple of days.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Friday behind the weak front that moved through Thursday evening. Look for upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon with breezy conditions. A few showers will start to develop late this afternoon and this evening. Overall a 30% chance of rain today.

Showers will be possible through tonight and much of tomorrow ahead of a cold front. These showers will be spotty though and there will not be a lot of rain with this system.

However much cooler air will be moving in. Mid 70s for highs on Saturday ahead of the front and then only mid 50s on Sunday. Look for some temperatures near freezing by Monday morning.