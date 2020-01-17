WATCH LIVE: LSU Tiger Football team at the White House
-
Trump sends scorching letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
-
Man’s dying wish was granted when he shared a final beer with his sons
-
Danielle Outlaw was the first African American woman to be Portland’s police chief. Now, she’s Philadelphia’s first black female commissioner
-
The seven principles of Kwanzaa
-
‘Pay what you can day’ at Cafe Reconcile
-
-
Attorney General warns Tigers fans of second-hand ticket scammers
-
Warrant issued for Texas state lawmaker after cameras catch him dropping cocaine at airport
-
Steelers’ Mason Rudolph denies report of using racial slur ahead of brawl
-
LHSAA Football State Championships to feature top talent
-
A Fort Worth police officer urges cops to apologize for Atatiana Jefferson’s shooting death
-
-
North Carolina town ends New Year’s Eve Possum Drop tradition
-
Why Donald Trump might have actually helped lose the Louisiana governor’s race
-
Democrats and Republicans celebrate Washington Nationals’ World Series win