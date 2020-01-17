× Slidell caregiver accused of stealing from intellectually disabled clients

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a woman on allegations of bank fraud and exploiting the infirm.

Deputies say the woman targeted at least two victims, but they’re looking to see if additional people may have been affected.

The case involved 60-year-old Rosalin Harrison of Slidell. According to deputies, Harrison worked as a caregiver for two elderly people with intellectual disabilities in Saint Tammany Parish.

According to deputies, Harrison stole from her victims and used the money from their bank accounts to may her own debts. They say part of her duties required that she handle her clients’ day-to-day needs which included paying their bills.

Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, January 15, and booked with bank fraud and exploitation of persons with infirmities.

“It is absolutely appalling that an individual entrusted by a family with the care of a loved one would violate that trust for their own personal gain.” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a written statement announcing Harrison’s arrest. “My office will aggressively investigate and arrest anyone who preys on our citizens,” Smith also said.

Saint Tammany deputies believe that Harrison may have targeted other people in similar situations. They’re asking anyone who has employed her as a caregiver who feels they may have been victimized to call The STPSO Financial Crimes Unit at 985-276-1356.