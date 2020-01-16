× Son of a Saint to host mentor and volunteer recruitment mixer on Jan. 23

NEW ORLEANS – Son of a Saint, the nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring mentorship and enhancing the lives of fatherless boys, will host a dynamic mentor and volunteer recruitment mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The event, which coincides with National Mentoring Month, will be held from 6-8 p.m. at CellarDoor, located at 916 Lafayette St.

The event is open to the public and complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

“As we enter a new year and a brand-new decade, our team is on track to reach new heights and build a stronger-than-ever network of friends, partners and supporters,” says Son of a Saint Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Through this mentor and volunteer recruitment event, we hope to spur a groundswell of diverse, enthusiastic and interested individuals from all walks of life, urging them to get involved and contribute their talents and resources to our cause. Our mission is based on people coming together to make impact and change.”

Since 2002, National Mentoring Month is a campaign held each January to promote youth mentoring throughout the United States.

To date, Son of a Saint has approximately 90 dedicated mentors actively enrolled in the program and hundreds of recurring event and programming volunteers.

As Son of a Saint continues the crucial work of mentoring and enhancing the lives of more than 100 fatherless young men in the New Orleans area, its highest mentee enrollment numbers to date, the organization is poised to add more programming, more mentors and more boys to its cause in the future.

Son of a Saint holistically sponsors youths between the ages of 10 and 18, providing them with mentorship, education, mental health services and travel experiences, as well as internship and service-learning opportunities.

The organization has increased its class of mentees from 10 boys in its inaugural year to its current slate of 120 young men. That constitutes a more than tenfold increase in just nine years.

Son of a Saint welcomes contributions or other donations, which can be mailed to 2803 Saint Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70119.