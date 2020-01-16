× Report: LSU DC Aranda is the new head coach at Baylor

The fallout from LSU’s championship season continues.

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the new head coach at Baylor, according to report from ESPN.

The 43 year old Aranda served as defensive coordinator at LSU since 2016. He was hired by former head coach Les Miles, and retained by current head coach Ed Orgeron.

The LSU defense rallied to play its best football late in the season. The Tigers held Texas A&M to 7 points in the regular season finale. LSU then defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship.

Monday night, in the College Football Playoff championship, LSU spotted Clemson a 17-7 lead before the defense made some adjustments.

Aranda talked about those on the field after a 42-25 victory over Clemson.

Aranda is the second key loss on Orgeron's coaching staff this week. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady left to become the new offensive coordinator for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.