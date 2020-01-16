Report: LSU DC Aranda is the new head coach at Baylor

Posted 4:29 PM, January 16, 2020, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Dave Aranda of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The fallout from LSU’s championship season continues.

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the new head coach at Baylor, according to report from ESPN.

The 43 year old Aranda served as defensive coordinator at LSU since 2016. He was hired by former head coach Les Miles, and retained by current head coach Ed Orgeron.

The LSU defense rallied to play its best football late in the season. The Tigers held Texas A&M to 7 points in the regular season finale. LSU then defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship.

Monday night, in the College Football Playoff championship, LSU spotted Clemson a 17-7 lead before the defense made some adjustments.

Aranda talked about those on the field after a 42-25 victory over Clemson.

Data pix.

Aranda is the second key loss on Orgeron's coaching staff this week. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady left to become the new offensive coordinator for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.