NOPD searching for mail thief dripping in finesse

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing mail from a residential mailbox. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on December 26 at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon in the 4600 block of Dryades Street.

Police also released a few surveillance camera images of the suspect that were taken by a doorbell cam.

In the video, the suspect is seen wearing a shirt that has the words ‘dripping in finesse’ as well as ‘legend’ on it.

Police say the man stole the mail from at least one mailbox on the street.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.