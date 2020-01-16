Lizzo, The Who, Dead & Company, Wu-Tang coming to Jazz Fest 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The lineup for the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been released.

The talent announcement video for this year’s lineup features Dr. John’s biggest hit, “Right Place, Wrong Time” and lists a lineup full of heavy hitters.

The Who will return, along with Stevie Nicks in a solo appearance, The Beach Boys will perform, along with Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, Wu-Tang Clan, and the Black Crowes.

But the biggest name may be one of the newest on the scene: Lizzo.

The full schedule, including the “cubes,” will be released closer to Jazz Fest, which will kick off on April 23 and run through May 3.