Krewe of Tucks partying with a purpose for Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks Charitable Foundation will host the 3rd annual Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras in Audubon Park on Saturday January 25th.

Proceeds from the event will benefit special needs children and adults with ALS in the New Orleans community. The beneficiaries will be the ALS Association, Magnolia Community Services, Children's Hospital, and Krewe De Camp.

Krewe of Tucks Captain Lloyd Frischhertz said, "The difference between this event and most other charitable events is the Krewe of Tucks is paying for the expenses to put it on, so all the revenue will go to the charities."

The Umbrella Walk will be lead by two Jazz marching bands and feature a children's decorated wagon parade.

After the walk will be a Gumbo Cookoff between teams competing for the title of "Best Gumbo." Local media personalities will be the judges.

General admission for the Umbrella Walk & Gumbo Gras will be $25 and includes food, drinks, entertainment by 5 Finger Discount, and a second line parade umbrella. Children up to 13 years old are free.

To register, click HERE.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th and the Umbrella Walk starts at 11 a.m.

The Krewe of Tucks also added two handicapped accessible floats to their parade this year.

"We are actively helping by incorporating them into the Krewe of Tucks parade, and our whole lifestyle that we've created," Frischhertz said.

This year's parade theme is: "Tucks Hits the Sweet Spot."

Tucks rolls on the Uptown route on Saturday, February 22nd at noon.