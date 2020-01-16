× JPSO investigates early morning wreck near Causeway bridge

METAIRIE, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s department is investigating a single vehicle accident in the northbound lane of Causeway Boulevard, several block before the bridge.

Deputies were on the scene of the crash which appears to have happened when the northbound vehicle struck a fire hydrant, shortly before 4 a.m.

It is unclear whether dense fog played a roll in this crash.

It is unclear if anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.