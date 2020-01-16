× Iberia man sentenced to 40 years for second degree cruelty to a juvenile

On January 15, in the Sixteenth Judicial District Court, Iberia Parish, 39-year-old Orien Ambrose Landry Jr. was sentenced to forty years at hard labor for second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Landry pleaded guilty to the crime on October 15, 2019.

On November 4, 2015, the fourteen-month-old victim was in the care of Landry at Landry’s residence when the child sustained massive brain, skull and eye injuries requiring an Air Med emergency transport to Lafayette General Medical Center and immediate brain surgery.

At the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented by multiple medical experts that the life-threatening injuries sustained by the juvenile victim were non-accidental, and resulted in systemic, life-altering, and permanent damage.

Assistant District Attorneys Craig Colwart and Janet Perrodin prosecuted the case for the Sixteenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In imposing the maximum sentence, Judge Vincent Borne found that the crime was among the worst type offenses committed by one of the worst offenders.

Because this conviction was Landry’s third felony crime of violence, he will not be eligible for good time or parole.