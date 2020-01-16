Girls on the Run Bayou Region needs volunteers to lead girls this Spring

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.

The ten-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region serves girls at multiple school sites in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and St. Charles Parishes and is need of coaches to ensure that girls at each site will have an opportunity to participate in this transformative program this season.

Emma Thibodeaux, a 4th grader at Mulberry Elementary says, “One of the things I like most about Girls on the Run is that it builds self-respect by teaching us to believe in ourselves and stand up for ourselves. We support and encourage each other to be the best version of ourselves that we can be.”

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 75-90 minutes.

The program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5K event. Individuals must be at least eighteen years old to serve as an assistant coach or at least twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in on-line and in-person training.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region’s spring coach registration is now open. For more information or to sign up to coach, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org/Coach.