Get the gumbo pots ready! Winter roars back Sunday-Wednesday!

Tired of the spring-like heat and humidity? You’re in luck! Big changes on the way for the second half of the weekend into next week. Prepare the roux & get the gumbo pots ready to roll!

Saturday, we will again be warm and muggy. Dense fog likely in the morning. A few spotty showers & stray thunderstorm Saturday, before drier and cooler weather spills into the area Sunday.

The coldest night will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temps in the 27-29 degree range on the Northshore. 33-36 on the Southshore. High temps in the upper 40s-low 50s on Tuesday.