Get the gumbo pots ready! Winter roars back Sunday-Wednesday!

Posted 10:07 PM, January 16, 2020, by

Tired of the spring-like heat and humidity? You’re in luck! Big changes on the way for the second half of the weekend into next week. Prepare the roux & get the gumbo pots ready to roll!

Saturday, we will again be warm and muggy. Dense fog likely in the morning. A few spotty showers & stray thunderstorm Saturday, before drier and cooler weather spills into the area Sunday.

The coldest night will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temps in the 27-29 degree range on the Northshore. 33-36 on the Southshore. High temps in the upper 40s-low 50s on Tuesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.