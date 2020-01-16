ESPN announces Demi Lovato to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018.

The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018.

But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.