Domestic dispute ends in French Quarter shooting

Posted 3:35 AM, January 16, 2020, by

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD  Detectives have arrested a woman after they say she shot her boyfriend after an argument in the French Quarter on Tuesday night.

Investigators say that April Caldwell who also goes by the name the “Voodoo Bone Lady” or “Onassys Bloomnerg,” shot her boyfriend in the stomach around 7:30 p.m. near her tour business on Royal Street.

Officers arrested her at the scene.

She has been booked into Orleans Parish Prison on one count of Aggravated Battery by Shooting.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

