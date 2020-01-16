Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival
New Orleans – The 6th annual Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival is taking place this weekend, January 15 – 19, 2020.
According to neworleans.com, the 5 day festival celebrates the life and legacy of Danny Barker with music performances, a variety of panel discussion and workshops, special outings and events and so much more.
Below is a list of scheduled events:
Thursday, January 16
The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 1-3 p.m.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum
Banjo & Guitar Clinic – 2-3:15 p.m.
The University of New Orleans
Danny Barker Birthday Bash 8-10 p.m.
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
Friday, January 17
Whitney Plantation Tour – 9 a.m.
The Whitney Plantation
Banjo & Guitar Clinic – 2:30 – 3:45 p.m.
New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 3-5 p.m.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum
International Barker – 8-11 p.m.
Xavier University
Saturday, January 18
Danny Barker Resurgent Band Parade – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Route TBA
Maria Muldaur: A Tribute to Blue Lu & Danny Barker – 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro
Sunday, January 19
The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum
Danny Barker Day Parade – 11 a.m.-Noon
Route TBA
Danny & Blue Lu Stage – 1-4 p.m.
The New Orleans Jazz Museum