Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival

New Orleans – The 6th annual Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival is taking place this weekend, January 15 – 19, 2020.

According to neworleans.com, the 5 day festival celebrates the life and legacy of Danny Barker with music performances, a variety of panel discussion and workshops, special outings and events and so much more.

Below is a list of scheduled events:

Thursday, January 16

The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 1-3 p.m.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum

Banjo & Guitar Clinic – 2-3:15 p.m.

The University of New Orleans

Danny Barker Birthday Bash 8-10 p.m.

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

Friday, January 17

Whitney Plantation Tour – 9 a.m.

The Whitney Plantation

Banjo & Guitar Clinic – 2:30 – 3:45 p.m.

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 3-5 p.m.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum

International Barker – 8-11 p.m.

Xavier University

Saturday, January 18

Danny Barker Resurgent Band Parade – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Route TBA

Maria Muldaur: A Tribute to Blue Lu & Danny Barker – 8 p.m.

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

Sunday, January 19

The Life and Legacy of Danny Barker: Great Music & Talk – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum

Danny Barker Day Parade – 11 a.m.-Noon

Route TBA

Danny & Blue Lu Stage – 1-4 p.m.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum