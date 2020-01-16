× Dangerous morning fog then some rain chances

Another morning of fog for your Thursday. Today’s fog though is a little more dense across the area over the past couple of days. It’s actually worse over land than water this morning. This fog is very dangerous in some areas making it hard to see. Remember to always use low beam headlights in the fog and slow down.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the area again until 10 AM.

By this afternoon a weak cold front will be sinking south through the area. That is going to bring a chance for some showers with it. Look for a 40-50% chance of rain as that front moves through. It will make Friday a little cooler and also should help to move out some of the fog risk for tonight.