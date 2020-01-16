Bourg man charged after threatening to shoot a deputy

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said that at about 12:18 A.M. on Saturday, Jan. 11, a deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Kerr Drive in Bourg to investigate a suspicious situation.

Upon arrival the deputy encountered an individual acting and speaking erratically, and an ambulance was requested.

When the deputy attempted to ascertain if the man was armed, he resisted and ran into the residence, threatening to shoot the deputy.

He then appeared at the rear entrance to the residence, displaying a handgun, and waving a flashlight to determine the location of the deputy.

When backup arrived the subject came around to the driveway and submitted to orders that he get on the ground and was arrested.

A .357 magnum revolver loaded with hollow-point bullets was recovered, as was a glass pipe containing residue.

The subject was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was found in possession of three cocaine rocks.

The suspect, 56-year-old Leonard Gordon Naquin, was booked for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and taking contraband into a penal institution.

He remained jailed Saturday afternoon in lieu of a $225,000 bond.