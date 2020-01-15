Video Forecast — Dense fog again tonight. Ole man winter returns by Sunday into Monday!

Posted 6:08 PM, January 15, 2020, by
Data pix.

Tired of the foggy, warm, & humid pattern we’ve been stuck in? You’re in luck! Big pattern change arrives by late Saturday into Sunday across Louisiana, bringing the winter-chill back to the state. Next week is looking COLD compared to this week, but not frigid just yet…

Here’s what to expect:

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of south Louisiana again tonight until 10AM tomorrow morning, which could get extended into Thursday mid day. A weak cold front will bring a few spotty showers Thursday.

Less fog anticipated on Thursday night into Friday due to a slightly drier air mass, but it will be short lived as we warm up by Friday-Saturday. Fog again likely Friday night.

Saturday will be warm and humid, with a 40-50% chance for spotty showers. As it stands now, you’ll have to dodge some rain for the LSU Parade festivities in Baton Rouge at 11AM. Highs in the low-middle 70s.

Cold front arrives Saturday night, with many spots in the 40s by Sunday morning! Even colder Sunday night into Monday morning, with a light freeze & frost possible for inland locations.

Tuesday morning, expect temperatures a few degrees colder on both sides of the lake with light freeze north of the lake, and mid-upper 30s even on the Southshore.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.