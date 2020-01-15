Orleans parish schools still working to get buses up to code

New Orleans – As of Wednesday, January 15, NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools confirmed that 86% of the bus fleet serving NOLA Public Schools students have passed inspection and are now in compliance.

Prior to our winter break that number was closer to 60%.

The superintendent says this is critical progress, but we can’t be satisfied until 100% of the fleet is meeting standards.

Operators have been informed they have until February 13th to have all their buses pass inspection.

The district is establishing a working group to address transportation challenges for the long term.

Their goal as a district is to ensure that students are transported to and from schools safely and the district will continue to provide the necessary oversight to ensure that happens.

