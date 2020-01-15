NOLA youth to benefit from Link Stryjewski’s Bal Masqué

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It's a good day when the young men of Son of a Saint get to sit down with celebrity chefs. Indeed, Son of a Saint's work with fatherless boys in New Orleans is well-documented, but to raise these young men requires resources and help.

Sonny Lee of Son of a Saint said, "Financially, it's a big toll on us because we're raising 120 boys and we'll get to 200 in about a year. It's every day so we're coordinating 24/7. It's not just mornings or aftercare- it's 24/7."

Award-winning chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski's foundation are supporters of helping those that are shaping the youth of our city.

Stryjewski, told us, "They say their biggest need is is unrestricted funds, so we've really focused in on groups that we already thing are doing a really good job and then try and raise money that they can use for whatever."

This brings us to Saturday's Link Stryjewski Foundation's Bal Masqué. It's their biggest fundraiser in a mix of incredible music, food from some of the country's best chefs and our culture done throwback style.

"We really wanted to do the ball that everybody wants to have. When you think of people from out of town saying, 'What's a Mardi Gras Ball like?' I was reading this book about the the old early days of the late 1700s and early 1800s and what a carnival ball must've been like, so the idea of this ball is like let's bring all that together and have all that in one room," said Link.