Morning fog again as early spring continues

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday morning for most of the area. Once again visibilities will be below one mile in many locations. Plan on needing extra time on your morning commute and always remember to use low beam headlights in the fog, not bright.

Like yesterday that fog will be dissipating by late morning and transitioning to cloud cover. A few peaks of sun are possible.

Another warm day on the way with mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Muggy conditions continue as well.

Thursday a weak cold front brings a few showers but overall still warm through the first half of the weekend.