Morning fog again as early spring continues

Posted 6:49 AM, January 15, 2020, by

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday morning for most of the area. Once again visibilities will be below one mile in many locations. Plan on needing extra time on your morning commute and always remember to use low beam headlights in the fog, not bright.

Like yesterday that fog will be dissipating by late morning and transitioning to cloud cover. A few peaks of sun are possible.

Another warm day on the way with mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Muggy conditions continue as well.

Thursday a weak cold front brings a few showers but overall still warm through the first half of the weekend.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.