Contestant shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges by singing duet all by himself

HOLLYWOOD, California (WJW) – Any singer will tell you it’s not easy to take on Celine Dion or Andrea Bocelli.

But Marcelito Pomoy earned a standing ovation on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” by taking on both powerhouse singers.

Pomoy, 35, sang both Bocelli’s tenor part and Dion’s soprano part of their hit duet “The Prayer.”

His performance brought the judges and the audience to their feet, and his wife wiped away tears as she joined him on stage following the performance.

“You are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trapped inside of you,” judge Howie Mandel told Pomoy of his performance.

“I want to see something different, something unique, and Marcelito you just gave that to us,” judge Alesha Dixon said. “It was absolutely brilliant.”

Heidi Klum told Pomoy it was one of the “craziest things I’ve ever heard in my entire life.”

“Your voice, your song, your range is just so out of this world,” she said.

Simon Cowell told Pomoy his performance was a “10.”

“It’s as simple as that,” Cowell said.

“I have a feeling the super fans will put you through to the next round,” Cowell said shortly after Mandel told Pomoy he would not be getting the “Golden Buzzer.”

Pomoy’s performance was trending on YouTube and had more than 5 million views.

He posted on his Facebook page, “Love you all.. Thank you so much.”

“Thank you dear Lord Jesus Christ for giving me a chance to share my talent to the whole world… and by praying with me.”