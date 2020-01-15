× Get Fueled with Molly | Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Ooey gooey bits of deliciousness that are also good for you – we love Ben McLauchlin of Swerve for his endless ideas for all things sweet, yet still low in sugar. These Peanut Butter Balls can be made with or without the chocolate coating, and can be made with any type of nut or seed butter – think cashew butter, almond butter, SunButter. As always, just be sure your seed or nut butter of choice has zero added sugar.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Peanut Butter Balls:

1 cup unsweetened creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil

½ cup Swerve, Confectioners

½ cup unsweetened protein powder like Tera’s Whey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt (optional)

Chocolate Coating:

1 cup Lily’s dark chocolate baking chips

1 teaspoon refined coconut oil

Instructions:

To make peanut butter balls, place parchment paper on a small cookie sheet or plate. Combine all peanut butterball ingredients in a medium size bowl until smooth.

With a tablespoon-sized measuring spoon, scoop out a heaping tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball in hands. Place a toothpick in the middle of each peanut butter ball, and place balls on parchment paper and put in the freezer for an hour.

Fifteen minutes prior to removing from freezer, melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler until combined and smooth. Remove chocolate sauce from heat.

Remove peanut butter balls from freezer. Holding the toothpick, dip peanut balls into chocolate until completely or partially covered. The peanut butter ball to chocolate ratio is whatever you desire. Place chocolate covered peanut butter ball pack on parchment paper and remove toothpick (optional). Once all peanut balls are dipped, place in the fridge for 15 minutes. Remove from fridge and enjoy!

Note: Store in an air-tight container in the fridge.

Per serving (one ball), without chocolate: 120 calories, 10 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 190 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate (2.7 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein

Per serving (one ball), half-covered with chocolate (approx. 1 teaspoon chocolate): 140 calories, 11 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 190 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate (3.5 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 6 grams protein



