From Flip Flops to Gumbo! Winter roars back by Saturday night!

Tired of the foggy, warm, & humid pattern we’ve been stuck in? You’re in luck! Big pattern change arrives by late Saturday into Sunday across Louisiana, bringing the winter-chill back to the state. Next week is looking COLD compared to this week, but not frigid just yet…

Here’s what to expect:

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of south Louisiana again tonight until 10AM tomorrow morning, which could get extended into Thursday mid day. A weak cold front will bring a few spotty showers Thursday.

Less fog anticipated on Thursday night into Friday due to a slightly drier air mass, but it will be short lived as we warm up by Friday-Saturday. Fog again likely Friday night.

Saturday will be warm and humid, with a 40-50% chance for spotty showers. As it stands now, you’ll have to dodge some rain for the LSU Parade festivities in Baton Rouge at 11AM. Highs in the low-middle 70s.

Cold front arrives Saturday night, with many spots in the 40s by Sunday morning! Even colder Sunday night into Monday morning, with a light freeze & frost possible for inland locations.

Tuesday morning, expect temperatures a few degrees colder on both sides of the lake with light freeze north of the lake, and mid-upper 30s even on the Southshore.