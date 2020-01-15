Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund from Slidell house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1 rushed to save a home and a family pet from a fire in Slidell.

According to firefighters, they arrived at a home in the 300 block of Maple Leaf drive at a little after 3:00 on Tuesday, January 14. They found a house with a hole in the roof and flames billowing out of it. The inside of the home was full of smoke.

Nobody answered the door, so firefighters had to break into the house to search it. They didn't find any people, but they did find the family's Dachshund in the bathtub. They say the dog was trying to hide but was barely breathing when they arrived.

The dog was immediately removed from the home. Firefighters used a special K9 mask that the carry to provide oxygen for the pet. After about 30 minutes, they say the dog began to breath better and became more alert.

A short time later, the dog's owner arrived and was reunited with him.

As for the fire, it took about half an hour to get all the flames out. Slidell's Fire Protection District #1 recorded video of their response and the animal's rescue. To see the video, click on the button at the top of this page. Also, we've provided a photo gallery at the bottom of this page. Again, all of the footage was provided by Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1.