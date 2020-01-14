× Tigers top Clemson to win national title: watch our interview with Ed Orgeron

The LSU Tigers finished off perhaps the greatest season in the history of college football with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game at the Superdome.

LSU, down 17-7, took control of the game with three touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the second quarter. Joe Burrow threw 5 TD passes, and ran for another.

Here’s our one on one interview with Ed Orgeron after his Tigers won the championship.

LSU ended Clemson's 29 game winning streak. The Tigers have now won 16 games in a row.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tipped his hat to LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron.

"I thought LSU played a beautiful game. I thought their quarterback was tremendous," said Swinney.

"I'm really happy for Coach O. I think he is one of the good guys in the business, and I am happy for him."

Orgeron ran his record at LSU to 40 wins, 9 losses.

LSU won its fourth national title. The others were in 1958, 2003, and 2007. LSU has now won three national championships at the Superdome.