Samantha Fish stops by to talk cigar box festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--If you've never heard the sound of a guitar made from a cigar box, you're in for a treat. Guitarist Samantha Fish stopped by the Twist Stage to fill us in on the 4-day festival in tribute to that unique sound.

Fish said, "I started adding it to my set maybe 6, 7 years ago and I never expected it to become a staple but the tone is just so visceral

and it's got a real raw quality to it. I love the sound and tone and it seems to be something that people are just drawn to."

The Samantha Fish Cigar Box Guitar Festival happens this week in New Orleans and Fish told us, "We're having 4 days of celebrating the cigar box guitar with a bunch of different acts. 2 nights at Chickie Wah Wah, 2 nights at the Howling Wolf . I mean it just gonna be 4 days of incredible music and we're bringing down a bunch of different artists. I'm gonna be playing it, with a bunch of special guests and featuring and celebrating the cigar box guitar"

Click here for more information on the festival.