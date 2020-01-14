× Lowe’s looking to hire 150+ workers in New Orleans area at walk-in store events on Jan. 15

NEW ORLEANS – To better serve customers during home improvement’s busiest season, Lowe’s plans to hire more than 170 associates across its stores in New Orleans area.

Lowe’s will host walk-in hiring events on Wednesday, Jan. 15 as part of its plan to add more than 53,000 associates nationwide this spring.

All Lowe’s stores in the New Orleans area will participate, from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Candidates can visit any local Lowe’s store to apply for available positions and they may receive on-the-spot offers during this open interview process.

Open interviews and on-the-spot job offers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Lowe’s is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, including lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates, merchandise service associates, stockers and loaders.

All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program and benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount.

Last year, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions.

Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time.

Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC.

Lowe’s provides leadership development and career advancement opportunities at all levels and has a strong track record of promoting associates.

Nearly 200 current store managers started as seasonal associates.

Lowe’s has been named one of the most loved brands in America and is a military friendly and equal opportunity employer. Lowe’s currently employs more than 4,500 associates in Louisiana.