Livingston homeowner shoots and kills intruder during home invasion

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA – Around 8:30 A.M. on January 12, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 19,000 stretch of La Hwy 42 (south of Livingston) in reference to an unknown suspect forcing entry into an occupied home and a shot fired.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “Through our investigation, we learned that 34-year old Kendal McCarroll & his wife, Angel (both from Holden) drove a vehicle through the homeowner’s yard. Why? We don’t know at this time. But, we do know that their vehicle got stuck. When the McCarrolls couldn’t dislodge the vehicle, Kendal McCarroll forced his way into the home through the front door.”

Ard continues, “when the head of that household confronted him, Kendal retreated. But, did not leave. Instead, he armed himself with a shovel handle. He then used that to break the bathroom window from outside the home. The resident, who remained inside the home with his family, feared for his safety & the safety of his family. That resident fired one single gunshot. The shot struck Kendal McCarroll.”

Kendal McCarroll was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Angel McCarroll had left the scene, but she was later taken into custody by LPSO deputies.

She remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of Principal to Home Invasion.