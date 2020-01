× Heading out of New Orleans? Don’t be in a hurry

KENNER, LA.– An alert for anyone using I-10 West to leave New Orleans.

An early morning crash near the I-10/ 310 split has traffic backed up to Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Louisiana DOTD officials are urging drivers to be patient and be aware of heavy fog across the metro area.

As of 5:25 a.m., all lanes of I-10 west were still blocked,