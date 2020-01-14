× Fog and warm temperatures today

A foggy start to the morning means a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today. Like yesterday that fog will be stubborn through the morning hours, especially around marine areas. Expect fog to last longer through the morning around the lakes and coast.

Eventually that fog will turn into overcast conditions. We are not going to see much sun over the next few days.

Temperatures will feel like spring. Near 70 through mid morning and then warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Just a chance for a few sprinkles.

More warm temperatures are on the way this week with mid to upper 70s through Saturday.