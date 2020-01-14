Clip of Ja’Marr Chase springing to his feet becomes social media sensation

NEW ORLEANS – A clip of LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase springing to his feet during the 2020 National Championship game is making the rounds on social media.

The clip highlights a Bruce Lee-style move that the extremely athletic Chase has no trouble executing.

Chase begins on the ground, having just completed a play that saw him tangling with a Clemson defender.

Instead of hopping up to his feet, Chase decided to perform a type of back handspring most commonly associated with kung fu movies.

LSU fans on social media quickly seized on the impressive move.

It remains unclear how many of those fans could pull off the same move, however.