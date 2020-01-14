Academy Sports sells National Champion gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Congrats to our purple and gold Tigers! Coach O, Joe and the boy's won the National Championship Game for LSU-- The first time in 13 years!

Now, they're bringing the trophy back to Baton Rouge!

"So proud of our football team. LSU Head Coach, Ed Orgeron said in a press conference. "I do believe this is on of the greatest accomplishments in football history so proud of Joe Burrow."

So is the rest of the state including LSU alumni, Odell Beckham Jr.

To celebrate LSU's victory last night, all 18 Academy Sports in Louisiana are selling National Championship merchandise to their customers! That includes one of the popular T-shirts that say "legend status"!

"I just think it's great-- it's gonna be fun" LSU fan, Linda Depascual told WGNO. "I don't normally wear a lot of T-shirts but it'll be fun to ear one for LSU!"

Linda was one of hundreds of people who stood outside of academy sports waiting for the limited edition gear!

Pennants and lanyards are under $6. The fitted caps and short sleeve tees are $35.

Each customer is limited to six items but fans say that's more than enough.

"You know, support LSU. Just show them that we're behind them and let's try to do this again in the future" Another LSU Fan, Jeffrey Lively said.

Defensive MVP for the National Championship Game, Patrick Queen doesn't think that will be a problem.

"LSU's always gonna be capable of doing what we did this year. You know, we got great players, great coaches so as long as we believe in each other, we'll be able to accomplish anything."

Academy Sports will be selling National Championship gear as long as it's in popular demand. You can also purchase the gear on their website at https://www.academy.com/.